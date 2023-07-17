Five Ex-Ajax Members That Was Signed By Man Utd and Another Player That Could Now be Part of Man Utd

The connections between football clubs often extend beyond individual players, with managers and staff members sometimes making transitions between teams. In the case of Manchester United, there have been several former Ajax members who have joined the club and another player Andre Onana could potentially join the club, further strengthening the ties between these two historic institutions. Let’s take a closer look at five for ex-Ajax members who has joined Man United and another player who could now be part of Manchester United.﻿

First on the list is Donny van de Beek, who made a high-profile move from Ajax to Manchester United in 2020. Despite facing limited playing time in his debut season, van de Beek still possesses the potential to contribute significantly to United’s midfield.

Christian Eriksen, the Danish playmaker, is another former Ajax player who has previously played for Ajax but joined Manchester United from Brentford in January 2022

Erik ten Hag, the current Manchester United manager also Joined Manchester United from Ajax. Ten Hag’s success with Ajax, including reaching the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League in 2019, has earned him recognition as a talented manager.

Lisandro Martínez, the versatile Argentine defender impressed during his time at Ajax. His strong defensive abilities and ability to play in multiple positions made him a versatile player for Manchester United’s backline.

Antony, the Brazilian winger who joined Ajax from São Paulo, has shown promise with his pace and skill on the flanks. His potential as a dynamic attacker attracted Manchester United to sign him from Ajax last season

Finally, André Onana, the talented Cameroonian goalkeeper, has been linked with a move to Manchester United. Onana’s shot-stopping ability and distribution skills make him an appealing option between the posts.

Photo Credit Google

