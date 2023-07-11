Five clubs that have generated the most income so far in the ongoing transfer market

The summer transfer market for 2023 is currently humming, with many deals being made and conversations between teams for players ongoing. Clubs all throughout Europe are rebuilding and boosting their squads in preparation for the new season.

Some of Europe’s best clubs have demonstrated genuine market intent by pouring money into bringing in their objectives. As much as a club spends, it is equally necessary to balance the finances by turning a profit on the side.

The revenue earned by player sales allows clubs to generate finances that may be utilised to sign additional players and invest in other areas. It also aids in the regulation of the accounts in accordance with the Financial Fair Play (FFP) standards, which specify that a club may not spend more than it generates.

5. Wolverhampton Wanderers – €92.05 million

Wolverhampton Wanderers, interestingly, are one of the clubs that have made the most money in the current transfer market. So far, the Premier League club has made €92.05 million from player sales.The sale of Ruben Neves to Al Hilal is the primary source of this large sum of money.

The midfielder from Portugal was transferred to the Saudi club for a whopping €55 million. Wolves recently sold centre-backs Conor Coady and Nathan Collins for €35.55 million to Leicester City and Brentford, respectively.In addition, Hayao Kawambe, a Japanese midfielder, joined Belgian club Standard Liege for €1.50 million.

4. Sporting CP – €108 million

Sporting CP, a Portuguese powerhouse, has also benefited greatly from player transactions this summer. Leoes has already made €108 million from the sale of three players.

Manuel Ugarte, a highly rated Uruguayan midfielder, has signed a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) worth €60 million. The Uruguayan becomes the club’s most expensive export, succeeding Bruno Fernandes, who was sold to Manchester United for €55 million. Sporting also earned €40 million this summer from the permanent sale of Pedro Porro to Tottenham Hotspur. Tiago Tomas, a striker, also joined VfL Wolfsburg for €8 million.

3. Borussia Dortmund – €108 million

Borussia Dortmund is known for scouting young talent, developing them into world-class players, and then cashing in on them. According to GOAL, the German club has profited almost €1.15 billion from player sales since the 2000-01 season. This summer, Die Schwarzgelben reaffirmed its reputation as a selling club by selling one of its top players, Jude Bellingham, to Real Madrid for a record €103 million plus add-ons.

The England international’s transfer to Real Madrid is currently the most expensive signing of the summer transfer window in 2023. Bellingham is also Dortmund’s second-most expensive departure behind Ousmane Dembele (€140 million). The sale of Ansgar Knauff to Eintracht Frankfurt also netted the Black and Yellows €5 million.

2. RB Leipzig – €133.50 million

RB Leipzig is another club that has made the most money so far. The 2023 DFB-Pokal champions have sold two of its important players, Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai, for exorbitant sums.

Nkunku was signed by Chelsea for €60 million, while the Hungarian midfielder was signed by Liverpool for a club-record €70 million. Josep Martinez, a fringe goalkeeper, also completed a €3.50 million transfer to Serie A team Genoa.

1. Chelsea – €220.80 million

It’s not unexpected that the Blues are at the top of this list after losing eight first-team players this summer. The London club needed to downsize their bloated roster after spending over €600 million the previous summer window. Chelsea has made a total of €220.80 million so far this summer through player transactions.

Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, and Mateo Kovacic were sold for a combined €163.3 million to Premier League rivals Arsenal, Manchester United, and Manchester City, respectively. The sales of Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek brought in an additional €57.5 million. Chelsea might still earn more money if Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech leave. Both wingers have been linked with moves away from the club.

