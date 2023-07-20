Five Chelsea Youngsters That Showed They Are Ready For The First Team Against Wrexham

Chelsea’s impressive 5-0 win over Wrexham AFC provided a clear insight into the work Mauricio Pochettino has begun at the club and was evidence of a massive upgrade in team spirit following the disastrous last campaign.

In a summer that has seen the blues release or sell more than 12 players, a new era is getting underway and it promises to be very exciting. There hasn’t been many major signings to replace the big name players, as the club have been very busy signing youngsters.

With many of the Chelsea kids reported to be going out on loan, there were 5 of them who showed yesterday, that they are ready to play in the first team.

The Five Players

Ian Maatsen: Voted Man of the Match after scoring a brace for the blue, Maatsen has shown that he can play a big role fot Chelsea next season. The 21-year-old was the best left-back in the Championship last season with Burnley and it would be very surprising to see Pochettino let him leave on loan this time around.

Cesare Casadei: Playing the entire 90 minute, the 20-year-old Italian was very impressive for the blues. He played with a maturity that was well beyond his age and showed that Chelsea still have quality in midfield.

Angelo Gabriel: Despite training with the team for only a few days following the completion of his signing earlier this week, Angelo was superb and completely won Chelsea fans over with his display. Majority of fans want to see him stay and compete in the first team rather than go out of loan as earlier expected.

Andrey Santos: This was one player almost everyone expects to be a part of the first team next season and he didn’t disappoint when he was given a chance to show what he can do. Playing as a number 6 in the double pivot, Santos was very good and showed he can be a capable backup to Moisés Caicedo who is expected to join the club soon.Dr 5

Nicholas Jackson: Signed from Villarreal, not a lot of people were convinced Jackson should be the main striker for Chelsea next season but the Senegalese showed he’s good enough.

Mauricio Pochettino has got some very big decisions to make with these players and it would be very good to see what he and the club eventually decides. In my opinion, all these players should stay and fight for a shirt. They are very good.

