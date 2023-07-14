Five Chelsea players who could head out on loan for the 2022-2023 football season

Chelsea football club is back at Cobham center and are preparing for the 2023-2024 football season under the watchful eyes of Mauricio Pochettino and his management team, so far the players have been competing in the first phase of the preseason preparations.

Amongst the players on show are group of youngsters and few players returning from last season loan spells, while they will have ample chance to train during the preseason preparations, few of them will be required to depart Stamford Bridge on loan once again.

Below we have picked out five players who could look to gain more playing time elsewhere just like David Datro Fofana.

Bashir Humphreys. The talented academy defender went on loan in Germany last half of the season and made a name for himself, he could look to test himself this time around in English top flight just like Levi Colwil did with Brighton and Hove Albion last season.

Carney Chukwuemeka. The midfielder could stay at Chelsea and be part of the squad for next season but it could be best for him to seek regular first team activities next season, that will enhance his chances to be a regular for Chelsea and England.

Andrey Santos. The Brazilian midfielder is tipped for greatness, but he will need regular first team football to hit those lofty heights, he could move out on loan before the transfer window closes.

Lewis Hall. The academy graduate can play in midfield as well as a wing back, he is hugely talented but will need regular first team football next season.

He will be expected to compete with Ben chilwell, Marc Cucurella and Ian Maatsen for a starting spot next season.

