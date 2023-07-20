Five Chelsea Players That Should Be Loaned Or Sold After The Match Against Wrexham

Chelsea impressive win over Wrexham was almost the perfect way to get the Pochettino era underway. The English Premier League side showed their class as they comprehensively dispatched their League Two opponents despite fielding a very young, new and inexperienced team.

Although, the entire performance was very good, there are some players who need to go out on loan or should be sold. Obviously, the pre-season matches is to give every player a chance to impress the manager and earn a place in the team next season. But at the same time, it is an opportunity for the manager to know who and who should be sold or loaned out.

After watching the full 90 minutes of the win over Wrexham, apart from the young goalkeepers and players from the academy, these are the players I think should be sold or loaned out.

Diego Moreira (Loan)

New signing Moreira has a difficult game and looked very raw and needing serious development. There is no doubt the talent is there, but he is simply not ready.

Marc Cucurella (Sell)

With the presence of Ian Maatsen, the MOTM winner, Chelsea must really consider selling Cucurella because the young Dutch left-back looks better and fits the style of play perfectly.

Carney Chukwuemeka (Loan)

Chukwuemeka clearly needs a loan move. Through out last season, he has failed to really impress and convince fans of his readiness to be an important player for the team. As a young kid, a loan move might do him a lot of good.

Raheem Sterling (Sell)

Despite being one of the few older players at the club, I think Chelsea should let Sterling go. He doesn’t look like a player that can be the difference maker with his poor decision making and lack of efficient playing style. A lot of big name players have been let go and adding Sterling to the list will not be a bad thing.

Bashir Humphreys (Loan)

Watching this kid yesterday, it is clear that he has a very bright future ahead of him and going out on loan again will do him a lot of good. He went out to gbe Eredivisie last season and his improvement is very evident. But considering the team already has Badiashile and Colwill in the LCB position, going to a team where he’ll get a lot of playing time will be very good for him.

WoleOscar (

)