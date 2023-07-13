Five Best Players Man United May Sign Before The End Of 2023 Transfer Window.

Though the summer transfer window is still less than a week old, Manchester United have already been linked with a plethora of different players.

The Reds, who will face Wolves on the opening weekend of the forthcoming Premier League campaign, have grand ambitions to strengthen their squad this summer. Manager Erik ten Hag has prioritised the addition of a world-class striker and also wants to add both a central-midfielder and a first choice goalkeeper to his ranks.

We has taken a close look at five players that could join Manchester United before the end of this 2023 transfer window.

5. Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta)

The Denmark striker has drawn comparisons with Erling Haaland due to his athletic prowess, power and ruthless shooting ability. He has had a similar rise in prominence, averaging a goal every two games for Sturm Graz before being snapped up by Atalanta last summer for £14 million.

He has scored eight goals in his debut Serie A season and took international football by storm by scoring a hat-trick in his first start for Denmark in a Euro 2024 qualifier against Finland, following it up with two goals in his next game against Kazakhstan.

The Red Devils are reportedly set to offer Amad Diallo to Atalanta on a one-year loan as a makeweight in the deal, which could tempt the Serie A side into a sale.

4. Romeo La ( Southampton)

Arsenal and Liverpool appear to be leading the race for Southampton star Romeo La, but talks of a move for the Belgian has died down slightly, which could allow Man Utd to swoop and secure his signature.

Despite Mount’s arrival, La is admired by the Man Utd hierarchy and the Red Devils could pursue a deal if Fred and/or Scott McTominay depart.

3. Harry Kane ( Tottenham)

Though the England captain is United’s primary target to strengthen their attacking options this summer, there is already growing doubt that a move to Old Trafford will come to fruition. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, who is a stickler when it comes to sanctioning exits for his star players, has no intentions of selling Kane, despite his contract being up in June 2024.

Despite operating in an underperforming Spurs side this season, Kane still managed to plunder 32 goals in all competitions, 30 of which came in the Premier League. He is arguably the closest guarantee to scoring the goals that United are so desperate for.

2. Andre Onana ( Inter Milan)

With David de Gea now having left Man Utd following the expiration of his contract, the Red Devils are closing in on signing Inter Milan’s Andre Onana as his replacement.

The Cameroonian shot-stopper was previously linked to Chelsea, but the Blues seem to be trusting Kepa Arrizabalaga with the number one jersey, paving the way for Onana to move to Old Trafford.

Personal terms have been agreed and it’s just a matter of time before United get their man.

1. Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina)

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is wanted by Man Utd, as exclusively revealed by FootballTransfers.

Ten Hag has pin-pointed Amrabat as his main target for United;s midfield ahead of the new season and will action a move for the Fiorentina player once the deals for Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund are wrapped up and Fred is moved on.

Authoritative sources have informed us that Ten Hag wanted either Declan Rice or Frenkie de Jong for the upcoming window but the ongoing and protracted takeover saga, which has severely restricted the head coach’s transfer kitty, and Financial Fair Play regulations mean he will look to Amrabat to bolster the double-pivot of his 4-2-3-1 formation next campaign.

