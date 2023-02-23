SPORT

Five African Players Who’ve Scored 20 Or More Goals In The UEFA Champions League History

After Riyad Mahrez scored a goal against Leipzig in the first leg of Round of 16 in the 2022/23 UEFA champions league, the Algerian forward has now become the fifth African player to reach 20 goals in the tournament’s history. However, despite the fact he scored for Manchester city, his side were only able to secure a draw in Germany.

However, Mohamed Salah, Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto’o, Sadio Mane and R. Mahrez are the only five African players who have scored 20 or more goals in the UEFA champions league history. Salah scored his 44th goal in the tournament in Liverpool’s 5-2 loss against Real Madrid at Anfield stadium. The Egyptian forward is also the Liverpool player with the most UEFA champions league goals in the club’s history. However, he is tie with Didier Drogba who also scored 44 goals in the tournament history.

Furthermore, Sadio Mane hasn’t been able to add to his tally as he is currently injured and missed the game against Paris Saint-Germain last week. The Senegalese forward has scored 27 goals in the competition and could surpass Samuel Eto’o 30-goal record before he retires from football. However, Osimhen is slowly adding goals to his tally and it’s a matter of time before he reaches the 20-goal mark in the tournament.

