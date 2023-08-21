Five African football players with most assists in Premier League history

African footballers have capitalised on their opportunities to play in the English Premier League by scoring and assisting. Many African players have appeared in the Premier League, but only a few have made a significant impact on their clubs. Most assists are delivered by creative players on the pitch; individuals such as Kevin De Bruyne and others are well-known assist suppliers.

5. Emmanuel Adebayor – 36

Arsene Wenger, the manager of Arsenal, compared Adebayor to one of his biggest influences as a striker, Nwankwo Kanu, and described him as tall, good in the air, and capable of making strong runs behind the defenders. The Togo forward played for three of the league’s greatest clubs, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur, where he won fans and made enemies.

He was once Africa’s most expensive player, scoring 36 goals. He was also noted for his speed, strength, and technique, as well as his ability to score goals and link up with his teammates.

4. Sadio Mane – 38

Mané is a dynamic forward known for his finishing, speed, technique, and cleverness in possession, as well as his decision-making, tactical awareness, creativity, agility, balance, control, touch on the ball, and dribbling abilities.

Only his former teammate Mohamed Salah has scored more Premier League goals among African players to have appeared in the top tier than Mane. He also had 38 assists in the English Premier League before going on to Bayern Munich the previous season, when he won the title once during his glittering tenure at Anfield.

3. Didier Drogba – 55

Drogba is rightly regarded as one of the best players in Chelsea history, and his name is still constantly sung throughout Stamford Bridge, demonstrating the impact he had on supporters during his time with the club. Drogba is widely regarded as one of the best players in league history, as well as one of the best African footballers of all time. He did, however, record 55 assists over his two periods with Chelsea.

2. Mohamed Salah – 59

Although his first season in the Premier League with Chelsea was a failure, the Egyptian had one of the most remarkable seasons in Premier League history with Liverpool in 2017-18, winning both the Golden Boot (32 goals) and the PFA Player of the Season. Salah was the finest player on a tremendously entertaining Liverpool squad, making their games must-see television for any football fan.

Salah has been chastised for his individuality in the final third, yet he has 59 Premier League assists to his name.

1. Riyad Mahrez – 61

The famous, inventive winger was crucial to Leicester City’s incredible Premier League title-winning season in 2015-16. Mahrez dominated the league with his unstoppable pace and excellent left foot, becoming the first Algerian to win both the Premier League and the PFA Player of the Year award.

His efforts won him a lucrative four-year contract with Leicester, and he joined Manchester City in the summer of 2018. Mahrez, who presently has 61 assists, has done it all in the Premier League and has five league winners medals.

