First Porto, Now Barcelona; Chelsea Must Protect & Keep Andrey Santos By All Means

After waving off interest from FC Porto, Chelsea have to deal with Barcelona after the Catalan giants joined the party of clubs who are eyeing Chelsea’s 19-year-old midfielder, Andrey Santos.

Last night, Lucas Pedrosa, the Brazilian commentator who was one of the first people to break Andrey Santos’ move to Chelsea reported that Barcelona have made contacts with the player and his club.

The fact that top European clubs are lining up to try and steal Santos away from Chelsea despite the fact that he hasn’t even kicked a ball for the blues is testament of just how good he is and can be as a player.

Thankfully, Chelsea are said to not be interested in talking with any club according to Fabrizio Romano. Andrey Santos was signed for close to £11m by Chelsea in January and it is fair to say that he’s worth three times that amount now, despite not kicking a ball for the club.

Even though a pretty good profit could be made on Santos, I believe every Chelsea fan will agree with me that the club must protect the player and keep him at the club by every means necessary.

With the departure of multiple key players in Chelsea’s midfield, Santos has a great opportunity to play a crucial role at the club next season and in the future. He must be protected.

What do you think? Please leave a comment

WoleOscar (

)