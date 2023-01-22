‘First Game, First Win’ – Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after making his League Debut for Al Nassr

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few moments ago, Portuguese Forward, Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to share a new post few moments after making his League Debut for Al Nassr.

The 5 Times Ballon D’Or winner was handed his first League Debut for Al Nassr earlier today in a 1-0 win over Ettifaq and he just couldn’t hold back his joy as he took to his Official social media page immediately after the game to celebrate the victory.

Ronaldo shared the above photos online a while ago and he accompanied it with a caption which read: “First game, first win, thanks to all the fans for their incredible support” The Former Manchester United and Real Madrid man wrote, It stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

