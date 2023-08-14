‘First day in office’ – Fred says as he trains as a Fenerbahce player for the first time

Few moments ago, Brazilian Midfielder, Fred had his first training session with Fenerbahce since joining the club from Premier League Giant, Manchester United.

The talented Midfielder shared a photo taken from his first training session with the Turkish Giant and he accompanied it with a caption which read: “First day in office”, he wrote and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to react.

In the above photo, Fred could be clearly spotted training on the pitch for the first time as a Fenerbahce player since joining the club and he seems to be in a really good shape. Recall that few days ago, The Brazilian Midfielder joined Fenerbahce from Manchester United for a fee reported to be around 15 Million Euros and he’s already preparing with his new teammates for their upcoming fixtures.

Fred is considered as one of the finest Midfielder in the world, known for his pace, brilliant dribbling skills, defensive prowess and breathtaking goals, he joined Manchester United from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018 and ever since then, he has managed to cement his place as one of the most sought after footballer in the world.

He was instrumental for the Red Devil’s last season scoring a couple of goals for them but it seems like that wasn’t enough to convince Erik Ten Hag. He’s a very talented and hardworking player and he will definitely be a great signing for the Turkish side. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

