Firmino all smiles as he steps out with his new teammates, Mendy and Riyad Mahrez

Few moments ago, Former Liverpool Football Club Forward, Roberto Firmino took to social media to dish out a lovely photo of himself alongside his former rivals turned teammates, Edou Mendy and Riyad Mahrez.

Firmino shared the photo on his Official Instagram Page today being Friday the 28th day of July, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to react.

In the above photo, Roberto Firmino could be clearly spotted alongside his former rivals turned teammates, Edou Mendy and Riyad Mahrez and they all wore a lovely smile which gave them a completely different appearance. Saudi Arabian side, Al Ahli have been really busy in the transfer market, they completed the signing of Edou Mendy and Firmino few weeks ago and they have now added Mahrez to the list. Despite pulling off this amazing signings, Al Ahli are still not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon as they are looking forward to bringing in more players Inorder to challenge for titles.

Roberto Firmino is considered as one of the finest forward in World Football, he played for Liverpool Football Club for close to 10 years and his stint at the club was quite a successful one as he won the English Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, amongst others. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

