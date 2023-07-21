Fiorentina respond to reported Man Utd bid for Sofyan Amrabat

Fiorentina have denied receiving an offer from Manchester United for Sofyan Amrabat.

Reports in Italy in advance this week claimed that United had submitted a bid for the Morocco worldwide however Fiorentina were ‘unimpressed’ way of means of the provide which didn’t fit their £25 million asking price.

Erik ten Hag has already labored with Amrabat for the duration of the midfielder’s step forward at FC Utrecht and the pair nevertheless percentage a great relationship.

But in line with Fiorentina’s preferred manager, Joe Barone, the Serie A membership are but to get hold of an respectable provide for the midfielder this summer.

‘He [Amrabat] is likewise very connected to the group and to me too, we communicate in English and we speak nearly each day,’ Barone informed Sky Sport Italy.

‘At the instant not anything legitimate has arrived, I informed him to return back right here focused due to the fact he’s a Fiorentina player.

‘He should have his head right here and be geared up for the begin of the league, then if some thing comes we’ll compare it.

‘We have an already very sturdy midfield department.’

Atalanta’s 20-year-vintage ahead Rasmus Hojlund is thought to be Ten Hag’s pinnacle target.

