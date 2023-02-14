Final Serie A Table After Yesterday’s Results: Inter Milan Dropped Crucial Points In Napoli Chase

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Yesterday’s Results

Hellas Verona 1-0 Salernitana

Sampdoria 0-0 Inter Milan

Last night, Sampdoria defied the odds and secured an important point to aid them in their fight for survival, with a little help from their opponents’ shoddy finishing and a dogged defense. A sea of Blucerchiati jerseys was present, which made matters more difficult for Serie A’s second-place squad to retain composure as they regularly opened up their hosts. Despite having a 15-point deficit to Napoli in the rankings, the Nerazzurri remain at least three points ahead of third place. Sampdoria has not yet won at home and is presently eight points behind safety.

Inter will have no one but themselves to blame for the points dropped because they fired 25 shots, but only five were on target, and now they are 15 points behind Napoli.

For the first time since April of last year, Sampdoria is currently unbeaten in back-to-back Serie A games, but they play Bologna next; Inter will play Udinese this weekend in an effort to get back to winning ways. The next Wednesday, the Nerazzurri host Porto at San Siro to continue their Champions League campaign.

