Final Serie A Table After Yesterday’s Results As Napoli Go 13 Points Clear At The Top

Yesterday’s Results

AC Milan 2-5 Sassuolo

Juventus 0-2 Monza

Lazio 1-1 Fiorentina

Napoli 2-1 Roma

The top and second places in Serie A were separated by 13 points after 20 games as a result of Napoli’s 2-1 victory over Roma last night. This was the first time in the “three points for a win” era that this had happened.

Victor Osimhen of Napoli has already matched his highest single-season total in the Big Five European Leagues (14 goals in 27 games in 2021/22) with 14 goals in 16 Serie A games this season. The Super Eagles hero is currently just the second player in Napoli history to score 14 or more goals in the club’s first 20 Serie A games in a season before turning 25 after Luis Vinicio in the 1955–1956 campaign.

A win yesterday would have moved Roma into the top four, while a draw would have kept them level in points with Milan in fifth place. However, Mourinho’s squad is currently in sixth place, one point behind Atlanta, which is in fourth.

Final Serie A Table

