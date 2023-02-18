Final Premier League Table After Saturday’s Results As Arsenal Go 2 Points Clear At The Top

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Saturday’s Results

Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal

Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace

Brighton 0-1 Fulham

Chelsea 0-1 Southampton

Everton 1-0 Leeds

Nottinhagm Forest 1-1 Man City

Wolves 0-1 Bournemouth

Newcastle 0-2 Liverpool

Arsenal started the day off with a trip to Aston Villa, but Emiliano Martinez was the brains behind Aston Villa’s setback to his previous club as Arsenal thrashed Unai Emery’s team 4-2 and recaptured the top spot in the Premier League. Arsenal twice overcame deficits to score two late goals.

Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho twice gave Villa the lead in the first half before Bukayo Saka’s counterattack. Before a tumultuous stretch of extra time, Oleksandr Zinchenko leveled the score for the Gunners.The game appeared to be over after Martinez’s extraordinarily sad own goal, but just before the final horn, Gabriel Martinelli scored into an open net for Arsenal, knocking Manchester City back to second place.

Final Premier League table after these games

Because Manchester City missed the opportunity to return to the top of the Premier League as Chris Wood’s late goal earned Nottingham Forest a point at the City Ground, Arsenal are now two points clear at the top of the table.

Chelsea’s poor form under Graham Potter continued as a trademark free-kick from James Ward-Prowse helped the Premier League’s bottom club Southampton to a surprise victory at Stamford Bridge.

Manor Solomon handed Fulham the advantage in the race for European qualification as he secured a smash-and-grab victory with a late goal away to Brighton, while Brentford continued their unbeaten run with a late equalizer against Crystal Palace.

Bournemouth climbed out of the relegation zone as Marcus Tavernier’s goal helped them to a 1-0 win at Wolves, while Everton collected a monumental victory over fellow Premier League strugglers Leeds to climb out of the relegation zone and send their opponents into trouble.

Liverpool’s pursuit of a top-four Premier League finish gathered further momentum at the expense of Newcastle United’s similar ambitions with a crucial 2-0 win at St James’ Park.

