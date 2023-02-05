Final PL Table After Today’s Matches as Man City lose more grounds in the Title Race.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester City lose more grounds in the title race as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League.

Harry Kane’s record-breaking goal gave Antonio Conte’s side a 1-0 lead over the Defending Premier League Champions at half-time.

The England international struck following good work from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to notch his 267th goal for Spurs, breaking Jimmy Greaves’ all-time record for the club & he also scored his 200th Premier League goal in the process.

The Citizens came close to a response before interval when Algerian winger, Riyad Mahrez rattled the underside of the post as the first half ended in favour of the hosts.

After Kelvin De Bruyne was left on the Bench from the start, the creative playmaker was sent onto the pitch in the second half by Pep Guardiola & showed his class & quality as he created chances for his attackers to feed on.

But the stubborn defence of the London based outfit made sure none of City’s attempts get into the back of the net, However the frequent pressure from Pep Guardiola’s City had one of Spurs centre-back sent off.

Below is the Final EPL Table After City dropped points;

