Final PL Table After Today’s Matches as Chelsea, Spurs, Newcastle & Arsenal drop points

PBournemouth and Newcastle play out a 1-1 draw in their Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries took the lead through Marcos Sensesi as he converted a corner at the back post, but Miguel Almiron responded with a finish on the rebound in stoppage time at the end of the first half.

Bournemouth could have won the game in the dying stages, but Kieran Trippier was in the right place at the right time to clear Dominic Solanke’s backheel off the line. Bournemouth earn a point in their battle against the drop, while the Magpies miss the chance to extend the gap from Tottenham in fifth place to four points.

Bournemouth are next in action against Wolves next Saturday at Molineux in their Premier League clash. Newcastle host Liverpool in their next outing also next Saturday.

