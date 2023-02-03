Final PL Table After Today’s Match as Chelsea drops points in the Top Four Race

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The points between Chelsea and Fulham were shared as it ended in goalless at Stamford Bridge.

Both sides had bright moments in the first half, with a firing shot from Pereira and a close chance from Mitrovic for Fulham.

Graham Potter’s Blues also had their chances, with Germany international, Kai Havertz hitting the woodwork and having a couple of other opportunities earlier, but it ended in a goalless affair at the interval.

The hosts improved in the second half with Graham Potter making use of all of his five substitutions in a bid to help his side to a crucial win against Marco Sliva’s side.

The chances came in the second half for the Blues through New Signing, Enzo Fernandez having a go from long range & with second half sub, David Datro missing a glorious chance to put the West Londoners ahead after Bernd Leno misjudging an incoming ball & was beaten to it by the Ivorian striker, but couldn’t find a way to put in into the net.

Checkout the Full Standings Below;

Charlesayor (

)