Final PL Table After Today’s Games as Newcastle, Liverpool & Arsenal drop points, While Man Utd Win

An intense duel on Tyneside sees the spoils shared, as Newcastle have to settle for a single point again – that’s the Toon’s 10th Premier League draw of the season.

An explosive start subsided as the London based outfit played their way into the game, and having netted their equaliser, Moyes’ boys held on strong until full-time by virtue of some disciplined defending.

The Magpies remain unbeaten in 16 top-flight outings, but are now down to fourth in the table; the Hammers sit just above the drop zone.

Newcastle will meet the Cherries and Liverpool in the coming fortnight, before tackling EFL Cup final opponents Manchester United at Wembley. Meanwhile, West Ham’s survival struggle continues at home to London rivals Chelsea next week.

Checkout the results of the other games Below;

Below is the Updated English Premier League Table;

Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United will all be looking to bounce back in their upcoming matches in the EPL after their respective setbacks.

