Final PL Table After Sunday Matches As Tottenham Moves Close To Manchester United

Full-time whistle and Tottenham secure three crucial points to move into the top four of the Premier League after 2 goals against West Ham

Spurs gave the lead 10 minutes into the second half through a well-played ball from Emerson Royal on the second of several occasions.

Chances continued at both ends as the hosts largely dominated with West Ham’s Kane, Kulusevsk, Bowen and Android each testing their respective goalkeepers.

Tottenham hit back though when Son Heung-min was brought on, and within four minutes of his introduction, the South Korean calmly steered his outfit to victory, which should capture the confidence Tottenham are willing to retain. Joining hands as teams in the fight for a European place.

Tottenham’s next game is at home to Graham Porter’s struggling Chelsea, while West Ham takes on Nottingham Forest at the London Stadium.

See the full premier league table below:

