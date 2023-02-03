Final La Liga Table & Match Review After Yesterday’s Game As Real Madrid Closed The Gap On Barcelona

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Spanish La Liga was in action yesterday and we saw Real Madrid hosted Valencia. Let’s go over how that game went down yesterday.

* Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia

Real Madrid looked to keep the pressure on league leaders Barcelona yesterday when they hosted Valencia in a tough league match yesterday. The hosts got off to a good start, almost taking the lead within the first few minutes after Luka Modri played a sublime pass to Asensio, but the attacker chose to go on his weaker right foot rather than step inside, and his effort was smartly stopped by Giorgi Mamardashvili. As halftime approached, Antonio Rudiger headed home to put Real Madrid ahead, but the goal was disallowed after the Referee consulted the VAR and discovered that Karim Benzema had fouled a Valencia player in the build-up. This decision sent the Santiago Bernabeu into raptures, as fans and players alike were outraged.

As the second half began, Real Madrid pressed once more to take the lead, which they did when Asensio atoned for his earlier misses with a stunning strike in the 52nd minute, thanks to Benzema’s assist.

Benzema found Vincius Junior two minutes later, who demonstrated his ruthlessness by bursting 40 yards upfield before sending a low finish past the keeper at close range to make it 2-0.

In the 74th minute, Gabriel Paulista was shown a red card for a rough tackle on Vinicius. With this, the visitors had no chance of recovering, and Madrid was on their way to claiming all three points.

With a few minutes remaining, the hosts were looking to put the finishing touches on an excellent second half, but Valencia’s defense was able to prevent any further goals from entering their goal post. The final whistle blew to end the game, and Real Madrid went home with all three points, keeping the pressure on Barcelona with a 2-0 win over Valencia in yesterday’s league match.

See how the table looks like after Real Madrid won yesterday;

