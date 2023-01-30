Final La Liga Table After Yesterday’s Results As Real Madrid Dropped Points In The Title Race

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Yesterday’s Results

Real Valladolid 1-0 Valencia

Osasuna 0-1 Atletico Madrid

Celta Vigo 1-0 Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid 0-0 Real Sociedad

A thrilling 0-0 result results from neither team being able to score the vital winning goal. Real Madrid created a ton of chances in both halves but couldn’t get past Remiro, who made several fantastic saves. In a game that Los Blancos generally controlled, Kubo and Navarro helped the visitors put Courtois under strain, and they will be happy to have gained a point. However, Los Blancos will be baffled by how they were unable to score after Benzema, Kroos, and Vinicius were all inches from doing so.

Due to the shared points, Real Madrid and Sociedad are still second and third in the standings, respectively. Los Blancos now trail Barcelona by five points with the same number of games played as the Blaugrana after losing the chance to reduce the gap. By holding off their city rivals, Real Sociedad has moved up to third place, five points ahead of Atletico Madrid. They have earned their berth in the top four, as evidenced by this performance.

