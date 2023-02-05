Final La Liga Table After Today’s Matches as Barcelona increase their lead in the Title Race

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Xavi Hernandez’s Barcelona went into the second half knowing what needed to be done.

They capitalised off of a poor Sevilla side who couldn’t retain possesion nor were unable to defend crosses, and goals from Jordi Alba, Gavi, and Raphinha gave them the deserved 3-0 victory.

With the injury to key midfielder, Busquets the only negative from tonight game and as per reports the Ex-Spain midfielder could be out for four weeks.

The victory means that the Catalan giants will increase their lead to eight at the summit of La Liga standings, and it feels like a win that may become crucial in the title race, especially after Real Madrid’s slip-up earlier against Mallorca

The loss means that Sevilla drop to 16th, only two points away from the relegation zone. Next, Barca will continue their title charge against the Yellow Submarines, while Sevilla will hope to get back to winning ways against Mallorca.

Checkout the Final La Liga Table Below;

