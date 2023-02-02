Final La Liga Table After Today’s Match as Barcelona extend their lead in the Title Race

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reaching the 50-point mark, Xavi Hernandez’s Barcelona secured yet another away victory to add to a growing collection; extending their lead at La Liga’s summit in the process.

While the steadfast resistance of the home side kept them at bay during the opening half, moving the ball more decisively and taking their opportunities when they arrived proved enough for the Blaugrana to prevail as the got in front through Raphinha & doubled their advantage through Lewandowski – though a minor wobble brought on by Kounde’s own goal made the final few minutes more interesting.

Now eight points clear at the top, second-placed Real Madrid must respond tomorrow.

While sixth-placed Real Betis turn out at the Villamarin again this weekend, when they will tackle Celta Vigo, the Catalan giants next fixture sees the leaders entertain Los Verdiblancos’ city rivals Sevilla at Camp Nou.

Below is the Final La Liga Table After Today Matches as Barcelona extend their lead in the top title race;

