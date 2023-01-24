Final EPL Table & Match Review After Yesterday’s Games As Tottenham Closed In On Manchester United

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tottenham returned to Premier League action against a tough Fulham side, looking to get back on track after losses to Arsenal and Manchester City. The hosts were the better side at the start of the game, with De Cordova-Reid, Willian, and Reed all forcing Lloris into good saves.

Tottenham gradually grew into the game in the final minutes of the first half, with Leno denying Emerson at his near post before Kane broke the deadlock in added time with a beautiful curling finish. The goal was his 266th for the club, matching Jimmy Greaves’ total and making him Spurs’ all-time joint-top scorer.

The goal boosted Tottenham’s morale, and they made a strong start to the second half. Kane almost scored again in the 57th minute, but was denied by a brilliant reflex save by Leno. Fulham pressed for an equalizer in the final minutes of the game, and Solomon had a great chance late on, but Lloris made another fine save to ensure the game ended 1-0.

Here is how the table looks like after yesterday’s result;

As you can see, Tottenham’s victory yesterday reduced the gap between them and Manchester United to three points.

