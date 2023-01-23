Final EPL Table & Match Review After Yesterday’s Games As Arsenal Won 3-2 & Man City Won 3-0

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Premier League was in action yesterday, with Leeds hosting Brentford, Manchester City hosting Wolves, and Arsenal hosting Manchester United. Let’s go over how these three games went.

* Manchester City 3-0 Wolves

Pep Guardiola’s men were looking to close the gap on Arsenal in yesterday’s league match against Wolves, and they were able to do so with an outstanding performance. The hosts dominated the first half, and Haaland scored with a powerful header in the 40th minute.

In the second half, City continued to play well and were awarded a penalty five minutes into the second half after Neves clipped Gundogan, which Haaland converted. The Norwegian then finished off his hat trick by slotting home Mahrez’s cross, his fourth hat-trick of the season in the Premier League.

Mahrez would have been on the scoresheet had his volleyed effort not been ruled out for a tight offside. With the way City performed yesterday, I will say that they are unquestionably back in the title race.

* Leeds 0-0 Brentford

The hosts were disappointed not to have secured all three points after giving their best in their match against Brentford yesterday. They were the dominant team for the majority of the game, particularly in the second half, but we were unable to break down Brentford’s defenses. The Bees put on a defensive show for the majority of the game and proved difficult to beat. They were lucky to go home with a point yesterday thanks to their goalkeeper Raya who was outstanding in goal.

* Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United

Arsenal hosted Manchester United in a tough league match yesterday at the Emirates Stadium. It was a big game for both teams as they were all looking to win. Manchester United made a strong start to the first half, and Marcus Rashford scored a brilliant goal from Bruno Fernandes’ assist to put the visitors ahead after 17 minutes.

Arsenal improved their game and equalized through Nketiah before the break. Bukayo Saka then gave Arsenal the lead early in the second half with a brilliant long-range effort, but the Gunners were pegged back within minutes as Lisandrio Martinez headed past Aaron Ramsdale.

There was, however, one more drama as Nketiah a controversial goal in the game’s 90th minute.

The goal was reviewed for offside, and after a thorough examination, it was determined that the striker was not in an offside position prior to scoring the goal. The game ended 3-2, giving Arsenal a well-deserved three points.

Here is how the premier league table looks like after yesterday’s games;

Blogger30 (

)