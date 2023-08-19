Final EPL Table & Match Review After Tonight’s Games As Chelsea & Liverpool Drop To Bottom Half

The Premier League returned to action on Friday night, with Nottingham Forest hosting newly promoted Sheffield United at the City Ground stadium. Let’s have a look at how the game went.

* Nottingham Forest 2-1 Sheffield United

After losing their opening game, both sides came into this match looking to earn their first victory of the 2023–2024 season. With the home advantage, Nottingham Forest made full use of it by scoring in the opening three minutes of the game, thanks to a powerful header from striker Taiwo Awoniyi. They were able to outplay their opponent and take the lead in possession thanks to a swift start. However, they were only able to lead by one goal at the break.

Sheffield came out stronger in the second half, and Gustavo Hamer tied the game after three minutes. Forest took the lead again through Awoniyi, but this time the goal was ruled out for offside. Just as the game appeared to be heading to a stalemate, Aurier’s beautiful cross met Woods’ head and went into the net, giving Nottingham a late victory. While it was a wonderful day for the hosts, Sheffield would have to try to secure their first win in their third premier league outing.

Meanwhile, here is the current EPL table after tonight’s game;

