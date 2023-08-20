Final EPL Table After Today’s Games As Man United Dropped Points, Liverpool And Man City Won

Games went down in the English Premier League today as teams played their matchday two fixtures. From today’s games, we saw Manchester United drop points against Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Manchester City getting all three points.

Manchester United faced Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium today. It was a chance for Manchester United to make it two wins in two games but Tottenham Hotspur wasn’t having it. Pape Matar Sarr put Tottenham Hotspur in the lead after initially playing a goalless first half. Manchester United extended their lead to 2-0 after Lisandro Martinez scored an own goal.

Liverpool faced Bournemouth at Anfield in today’s match. Jurgen Klopp’s side were looking to bounce after they were held by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in their last game. Bournemouth initially took the lead after Antoine Semenyo scored from Dominic Solanke’s assist. Liverpool scored an equaliser through Luis Diaz before Mohamed Salah put them ahead before half time. Diogo Jota extended Liverpool’s lead to 3-1 in the second half of the match.

Brighton and Hove Albion faced Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molinuex stadium. Brighton were looking to continue their perfect start to the season after they beat Luton Town 4-1 in their opening game of the season. As it turned out, Brighton and Hove Albion trashed Wolverhampton Wanderers away from home and topped the league table for the while.

Brighton and Hove Albion took the lead after Kaoru Mitoma scored a brilliant goal from Pervis Estupinan’s assist. It was a well built goal from Brighton and a well deserved lead as well. Pervis Estupinan extended Brighton’s lead to 2-0 after he scored from Kaoru Mitoma’s assist. Solly March scored two goals in quick successions as Brighton took a 4-0 lead. Wolverhampton Wanderers pulled one back after Hwang Hee-chan scored from Pablo SSarabi’s assist.

Manchester City faced Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium in today’s match. Pep Guardiola’s side had a brilliant start to the match. They took the lead after Julian Alvarez scored a brilliant goal from Phil FFode’s assist. Manchester City held on to their narrow lead till the final whistle. Newcastle United couldn’t find a way to share the spoils.

Here is how the Premier League table looks like after today’s games, Brighton and Hove Albion moved to first place while Manchester City moved to second place.

RLupdates (

)