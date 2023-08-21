Final EPL Table After Matchday 2 as Man City, Arsenal Won, while Chelsea & Man United drops points

Arsenal held firm to secure all three points against Crystal Palace.

Odegaard’s early second half penalty was just reward for the Gunners’ positive attacking play, and they could’ve extended the lead through chances for Partey and Havertz.

However, that all changed once Tomiyasu was rather harshly sent off for two yellow cards in just seven minutes, leaving Arsenal a man down.

With their tails up, the Eagles laid siege to Ramsdale’s net, being denied what looked to be a clear penalty as well as seeing chances for Edouard and Mitchell fly wide.

Arsenal, who by full-time had no less than seven defenders on the pitch, held on desperately though, and secure maximum points for the second game running at the start of this Premier League season.

A 1-0 win and loss respectively in their opening games of the season leaves Palace in 11th at the end of matchday two, with another London derby up next as the Eagles head to Brentford.

For Arsenal, their second victory leaves themselves, Manchester City and Brighton joint-top of the table, the only three sides with 100 per cent records after two games.

The Gunners too have a London derby in their next game, at home to Fulham, with Arteta’s side hoping the steely resolve shown in this game can help them to make it three wins from three.

Below is the final EPL Table;

