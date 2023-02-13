Final EPL Table After Man City Won 3-1, And Man United Won 2-0 Yesterday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Games went down in the English Premier League yesterday as teams played their matchday twenty four fixtures. From yesterday’s games we saw Manchester United beat Leeds United while Manchester City beat Aston Villa.

Manchester City got back into winning ways after they beat Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium yesterday. Pep Guardiola’s side lost against Tottenham Hotspur in their last league fixture. It was a big win for Manchester City as they drew closer to Arsenal who dropped points in their game against Brentford. A win from Manchester City’s next game will tale them above Arsenal.

Manchester City took the lead in the opening minutes of the first half after Rodri scored a brilliant goal from Riyad Mahrez’ assist. It was a well built goal from Manchester City and they took the lead just after four minutes of game played. Ilkay Gundogan extended their lead to 2-0 after he scored from Erling Haaland’s assist.

Riyad Mahrez scored in the final minutes of the first half from the penalty spot to extend their lead to 3-0. Erling Haaland didn’t end up getting a goal for himself and was substituted off after the first half. Ollie Watkins scored a consolation goal from Douglas Luiz’ assist as the match ended 3-1.

Manchester United had few chances to talk of in the first half of the match. Bruno Fernandes had the chance to put Manchester United in the lead but failed to grab the opportunity. The first half of the match ended goalless with Manchester United seeing more of the ball possessions.

Manchester United finally took the lead after Marcus Rashford scored a brilliant goal from Luke Shaw’s assist. Leeds United never saw the goal coming, they were caught off guard. Alejandro Garnacho made it 2-0 for Manchester United after he scored a brilliant goal from Wout Weghorst’s assist.

Here is how the full Premier League table looks like after Manchester City and Manchester United won.

