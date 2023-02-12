Final EPL Table After Man City Won 3-1 And Man United Won 2-0 To Close the Gap On Arsenal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Premier league actions for match day 23 continued on Sunday and it was the two Manchester clubs who were in action against Leeds United and Aston Villa.

It was Man United who kicked things off when they took on Leeds United at Elland Road by 15:00 BST.

It was a rather dull first half with both teams having slim chances of scoring. Fernandes was the closest to scoring in the first half when he had only Meslier to beat but his effort was saved which saw the game finish goalless at the break.

In the second half, Leeds United had multiple chances to open the scoring but it was David De gea who kept the scoreline goalless with sublime saves. Man United then broke the deadlock when Like Shaw’s cross was headed home by Marcus Rashford in the 80th minute. Garnacho scored in the 85th minute to seal a 2-0 win, though Man United then had 2 goals ruled out by VAR late on. But 2 goals were enough for Man United to claim all 3 points.

Man City were in action by 17:30 BST when they played host to Aston Villa at the Etihad stadium.

Man City were off to a flying start when Rodri planted a powerful header past Martinez from Mahrez’s corner to give the host a 1-0 lead. Man City made it 2-0 through Gundogan before Mahrez scored a penalty to give Man City a 3-0 lead.

Man City had chances to increase the lead but it was Aston Villa who scored a consolation goal through Watkin’s to make it 3-1. Things stayed that way as Man City edged closer to Arsenal.

In the EPL table, Man United moved to within 5 points behind Arsenal who have 2 games in hand over Erik ten hag’s men. Man City on the other hand are 3 points behind Arsenal following their win over Aston Villa. The EPL table is shown below.

