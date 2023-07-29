FIFAWWC: Super Falcons To Receive Double Bonus For Upcoming Match

The Super Falcons players have an extra motivation to push for success in the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, as they will be rewarded with a double bonus should they progress into the Round of 16. Each member of the squad is already assured of $30,000 for their participation in the group stage.

If the Nigerian team secures a spot in the Round of 16, each player will earn an additional $60,000, making their financial incentives even more enticing. Not only will the players benefit from this bonus boost, but the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) will also enjoy a financial windfall. The NFF has already earned $1,560,000 for the Super Falcons’ participation in the tournament.

Should the team advance to the Round of 16, this amount will increase to $1,870,000. The Super Falcons are currently in a promising position, needing just a point from their final group game against debutants, Republic of Ireland, on Monday to secure their place in the knockout round. The enticing bonus scheme provides extra motivation for the players to give their all and progress further in the prestigious tournament.

