FIFAWWC: Reasons Why Chelsea’s Lauren James Is A Better Striker Than Super Falcon’s Asisat Oshoala

Nigeria and England will clash in the round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA Women’s world cup tournament in Australia. The Super Falcons finished as runners-up in Group B while England won their group with comfortable nine points out of three games. It will be a clash of top class when both teams meet next week Monday.

Two big names would feature in the round of 16 games between the Super Falcons of Nigeria and England. Barcelona star player Asisat Oshoala and Chelsea’s Lauren James are the two prolific players that all eyes would be on when the two nations clash in their knockout fixture on Monday.

Analysis of why Lauren James is a better striker than Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala;

Going by the statistics and performance so far in the ongoing FIFA women’s world cup tournament in Australia, Lauren James has proven herself a better striker than Super Falcons Asisat Oshoala. The Chelsea talisman has scored back-to-back world goals for England in two consecutive games in the group stage. She has been clinical for the English team, scoring three goals in total (two that gave her team a crucial win in their first two games).

While on the other hand, Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria has only scored one goal for the Super Falcons so far and missed a couple of goals from short range. In the game against Ireland, Asisat Oshoala failed to convert a goal despite being 12 yards out from the goal. The Barcelona star player might have pace and strength like Lauren James of Chelsea but she isn’t good from long range like the England international.

It is quite right to say Lauren James is a better striker than Super Falcons Asisat Oshoala going by her stats and performance in the ongoing FIFA women’s world cup tournament in Australia.

