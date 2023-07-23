FIFAWWC: Meet The 2 African Players Shown Red Cards During Matches At The Tournament

It’s not very easy for African representatives in the ongoing fifa women’s World Cup as the war front keep looking difficult and harsh. Nigeria were the first African side to taste action but they were outplayed by Canada, lucky only secured a point for them. Same story wasn’t recorded by Zambia women the second black side to play in the tournament. Zambia lost woefully to japan to kick off their debut World Cup experience. However, part of the struggles for these 2 sides would be that they won’t be playing their second games of the competition each with 2 of their prolific players.

Nigeria’s Deborah Abiodun remains the first Player and African to be shown a red card in the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament. The 19 year old River Angeles midfielder was dismissed after an unsporting tackle against Canadian Ashley Lawrence in their opening Group game that ended Goalless. The Super Falcons Star took to her Twitter page to appreciate Nigeria’s Football House for giving her the privilege to make her debut and also to apologize for her inability to prevent a red card in the game. Abiodun will miss the game against Australia in Nigeria’s second game of the competition.

Catherine Musonda of Zambia received her marching orders in Zambia’s 5-0 loss to the fantastic Japanese Women who looked too good for them. Musonda’s inexperience got her into giving away 2 penalties in a single game. Her work came when she brought down Japan’s Ueki in the penalty area at stoppage time. She was shown a Red card and replaced but that penalty gave Japan their 5th goal of the game. Musonda will miss Zambia’s next game and could be out of the competition if Zambia lost their second game. She is the 2nd African to be shown Red card in the tournament. Do you believe more Africans will still be sent away from play by Referees in the tournament?

Tosyyn (

)