FIFAWWC: Group E Results And Table After USA And Netherlands Got The Vital Points On Day 1

Group E games at the FIFA Women’s World Cup started on victorious notes for both United States of America Women’s Team and the Netherlands, after putting much efforts to securing the preferred results in their opening Group games.

The United States Women were the first to taste victory in Group E, after handling Vietnam Women like minors. It was pretty early for USA to break into Vietnam’s defence after creating few tactical exchanges between the Midfielders and the strikers. Smith got the first goal in the 14th minute to derail Vietnam’s defence untill she doubled her efforts at the stroke of halftime, after Vietnam’s Goalie Tran Thin Kim saved Alex Morgan’s Spot kick. USA women balanced their day with the 3rd goal. Sophie Smith’s connection with Horan delivered the 3rd goal, making her earn a brace and assisting the 3rd for the USA Women.

The Netherlands Women Team recorded their victory as well as their USA counterparts. The Dutch side went through lots of missed chances and tactical flaws in the game but still managed to coast home with victory. Only Van dar Gragt’s 13th minute strike Sealed victory for the Netherlands against Debutant, Portugal Women. There were great moves by the Portuguese women but aren’t enough to punish the misfiring Netherlands team that stole all points on the night.

By virtue of goals, USA Women are Group E leaders after scoring more goals against opposition than Netherlands Women. Portugal and Vietnam women shall have another chance to rewrite their wrongs on Day 2 actions in the tournament. Only USA looks bright for next phase qualifications, do you think Portugal can turn things around? Share your thoughts.

