FIFAWWC: Group B table after Nigeria drew Ireland and Australia defeated Canada 4-0

Nigeria Women’s national team booked their spot in the round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup on Monday, following their hard-fought draw against the Republic of Ireland Women’s national team.

Randy Waldrum led Super Falcons of Nigeria started the competition with a draw against Canada Women’s national team, and they defeated Australia Women’s national team 3-2 in their second game before playing a draw against the Republic of Ireland Women’s national team on Monday afternoon.

Both teams efforts to score in the two halves of the game were not successful, as the match eventually ended in a goalless draw.

The draw has now helped the Super Falcons of Nigeria to finish at the second spot of their group table, and they have moved to the round of 16 of the competition.

Australia Women’s national team also returned to the winning way on Monday afternoon, as they defeated Canada Women’s national team 4-0 in their last group stage game.

Australia Women’s national team defeated the Republic of Ireland Women’s national team 1-0 in their first game, and they lost 3-2 against the Super Falcons of Nigeria, before defeating Canada Women’s national team 4-0 on Monday.

Goals from Mary Fowler, Stephanie Catley and a brace from Hayley Raso helped Australia Women’s national team to secure a remarkable 4-0 victory over Canada Women’s national team.

Australia Women’s national team finished at the top spot of group B table with 6 points from 3 matches played, the Super Falcons of Nigeria finished at the second spot with 5 points from 3 matches played, and Canada Women’s national team finished at the third spot with 4 points, while the Republic of Ireland Women’s national team finished at the bottom spot with 1 point.

