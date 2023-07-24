FIFA WWC: Women’s World Cup Group G Results And Table After South Africa Lost And Italy Won On Day 1

Group G is another group with an African Team. African Champions South Africa continued their woes in the tournament after losing all Group games in the 2019 edition of the Women’s World Cup.

Captain Jane of South Africa almost got a goals from long range after spotting Goalie Music a little far from the sticks but her effort never yielded any gain until the second half when Magaia opened scoring for the Bayana Bayana women to put the South Africans in the lead. However, Barcelona’s Rolfo levelled in the 65th minute for Sweden to create a very competitive environment between the 2 Teams. South African threw away their confidence about few seconds to the end of the game by allowing Ilestedt’s header go into their. Sweden won by a lone goal on Day 1. Italy have initially got 2 goals disallowed in the first 45 minutes of their opening encounter with Argentina in the second Group G game. However, there were chances wasted and tactical flaws between the sides striving to pick huge points on opening day. The second half almost went same way as the first half but Super substitute Christiana Girelli changed the score line to restore the Italian’s respect and pedigree. Girelli’d header after just 4 minutes on the field of play secured the victory for Italy and also raised questions on why she started from the Bench. Italy ran away with the win as the grab all the important points in their meeting with Argentina Women.

By virtue of goals, Sweden are leading Group G by 3 points just as Italy that Scored lesser goals. Argentina will have another chance to claim their mettle when they face African side South Africa in their second game of the tournament while the 2 big Guns Sweden and Italy shall as well fight for qualifications points.

It’s another Group of death, do you think Argentina Women can survive the heat considering the fact that their Men’s Team won in the last FIFA World Cup edition in Qatar? Share your thoughts

