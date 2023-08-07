FIFA WWC: Why Lauren James Deserves A Lengthy FIFA Ban After Her Horror Challenge On Alozie

The round of 16 clash between Nigeria and England at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand proved to be worthy of all the pre-match hype as both nations delivered a brilliant team performance in which they couldn’t be separated after 120 minutes of action.

The Lionesses of England eventually came out victorious penalties despite going a woman down in the 87th minute of the regular time when Lauren James’ horror tackle on Michelle Alozie earned her a deserving matching order.

The 22-year-old forward who was enjoying a very good tournament has now come to the end of the road in a very unfortunate avoidable manner.

After the match, her manager, Sarina Wiegman defended her, claiming she was inexperienced acted in a manner she regrets.

But in the rules of the game, Lauren went too far and knew exactly what she was doing. It was a malicious challenge that deserves more just the 3-match ban she is receiving. The stamp was literally millimeters away from breaking Alozie’s spinal cord, and that could have ended her career.

FIFA really needs to take action and hand her a much lengthy ban in order for other players to learn from this and also so that Lauren James will never repeat such action again.

