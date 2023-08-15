FIFA WWC: Semi Final Result And Review After Spain grabbed The Final Ticket

Another great Women football between 2 European powerhouses has just been concluded and the finalist is already preparing to take on their counterparts in the final.

Spain were absolutely the better side considering results but then Sweden Women gave a good account of themselves by blocking the free flow of Spanish football that the Spaniards were bringing to the table. The First Half wasn’t really good, as few chances were created and nothing to show.

However, Sweden put their head up by pushing the Spaniards more until it turned to pressure for them. The second half was almost going the same way as the first half but then substitution made by Spain’s coach changed everything for Spain. Super Sub, Salma Paralluelo whose goal eliminated Netherlands scored the first goal in the 88th minute to make it look as if the game had been won but just 7 minutes later, Sweden got their leveller through Blomqvist to make it 1-1 as the game was heading to extra time.

Olga Carmona produced the final goal of the game in the 89th minute for Spain to make it a convincing 2-1 and a deserving victory for the Spaniard. They cancelled out a looming extra time, which many already prepared for and also picked their first Final tickets subjecting Sweden to another consecutive Semi Final loss.

Spain triumph with huge belief and calculations as They prepare for another showdown between either England or Australia Women who are Co-hosts. Who are you supporting this time? Share your thoughts

