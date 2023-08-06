FIFA WWC Round Of 16 Result, Review And Q/Fixture After USA Bowed Out Of The Competition

Just as expected game number 4 of the round of 16 between United States Women and their counterparts from Sweden went into extra time after regulation time.

Even though Sweden have only beaten the United States Women just twice in their last 12 meetings, the Sweden Team rather looked tough and determined to play the defending champions after a long Group games. The commanding officers were the Sweden Women but for few minutes before the defending champions USA took over with great tactics and strategies. Thanks to Zacira musovic for being outstanding inbetween the sticks as she saved some 11 fantastic shots on target to keep Sweden Women in tune.

Horan and Morgan wouldn’t forget Musovic in a long time for saving their efforts and making it looked like it was easy to be a Goalie. Sweden had their very shot on target in the 85th minute with Jacobsen firing directly at USA Goalie. They further defended well to keep the USA team off their goal with great expectations of an extra time which they in the end got to stretch the game to a concluding path.

USA Women no doubt were good for the whole of 120 minute but no goal was scored by Both sides. As always,the penalty shootout is not the same as having possession as it could go either ways. Defending champions had their penalty saved to give Sweden Women a 5-4 victory after USA Women’s Goalie Alyssa Naeher looked to have saved Lina Hurtig’s Penalty, following a VAR check. Sweden sailed through to the quarter finals and will be playing against Japan Women on the 11th of August, 2023. Now that defending Champions are out, do you think Netherlands or Japan Women will steal the show? Share your thoughts

Tosyyn (

)