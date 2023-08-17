FIFA WWC: Road To The Final Match Between England And Spain

The FIFA Women’s World Cup is going to end on Sunday August 20, 2023 with Spain and England Women locking horns to become the new World Champions. However, many have praise the 2 sides that will fight for the Title to be great and deserving sides even when the favourites have been eliminated.

Football supporters were not really pleased with the performance of the lionesses when the competition started even when they came in as European Champions. England beat China, Haiti and Denmark Women to secure all 9 points in Group D, finishing with outstanding results but not with the great performance many were expecting. Against Nigeria in the Round of 16 was another lows for England because they had to settle for victory through penalty shootout, it could have gone worse.The Lionesses started new life when they beat Colombia Women who were very fantastic at that moment by 2-1 in the Quarter finals before easily beating Co-hosts Australia Women by 1-3 in the Semi Finals. It’s not over yet for England who are also European Champions based on Spain’s form and pedigree in this competition.

Spain on the other hand finished second in Group C with 6 points after being beaten by the 2011 champions Japan. Spain with huge goal margin beat Zambia and Costa Rica Women to pick ticket to the next round. Their 5-1 humiliation of Switzerland in the round of 16 was actually expected by many because their performance was really topnotch in the Group stage. Their huge breakthrough was sending Netherlands Women packing in the quarter finals. The Dutch Women were one of the favourite to win the competition based on pedigree and experience but Spain cut the dream short. Their 2-1 victory over Sweden in the Semi Finals almost put they off the line but they survived the storm with their late goal before setting up a deserving final match with England Women.

Spain women will face England in the Final Game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand while Sweden and Australia Women will fight for the 3rd position. Who are you supporting for the title? Share your thoughts and follow for more information

