FIFA WWC: Reasons why Nigeria might not Qualify against England in the round of sixteen on Monday

England’s Women’s National Team showed their dominance as they thrashed China 6-1 to secure their position as Group winners in their group.

As a result of their convincing victory, they are now set to face Nigeria’s Super Falcons in the round of sixteen. In this article, we will take a look at some of the reasons why Nigeria might face challenges in progressing to the next round of the World Cup.

England’s Lethal Attack and Quality Squad:

One of the primary reasons why Nigeria might struggle to progress past the round of sixteen is England’s lethal and formidable attack.

The Three Lions showed their offensive prowess in the match against China, scoring an impressive six goals. The likes of Lauren James, who netted a brace, along with Alessa Russo, Lauren Hemp, and Rachel Daly, all showed their scoring abilities, leaving the opposition defense struggling to contain them.

Even when coach Sarina Wiegman made changes to the frontline, England’s attack remained dangerous and threatening. The depth and quality of their squad might pose significant challenges for Nigeria’s defense, as England’s attacking force is one of the best in the tournament.

Nigeria’s Goal-Scoring Struggles and Shaky Defense:

Nigeria’s performance in the group stage raises concerns about their ability to progress further in the World Cup.

Throughout the three group stage matches, the Super Falcons managed to score only three goals while conceding two.

However, two of their matches ended in goalless draws, indicating an inconsistency in their attack. Going up against a formidable opponent like England, Nigeria’s lack of goals could become a hindrance. Additionally, their defense has shown moments of vulnerability, and England’s lethal attack might exploit those weaknesses. If Nigeria cannot find a way to solve their goal-scoring and defensive issues, they could face an uphill battle in the round of sixteen.

