FIFA WWC: Reasons Why All 3 African Countries That Qualified For The R16 Could Easily Be Eliminated

Out of the four African countries that qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, three countries have made it through to the round of 16 of the competition for the very first time in the competition’s history.

South Africa and Morocco join Nigeria in the knockout stage for the very first time and will be looking to build on that feat when they face their next challenge.

The three African nations will be up against three giant European nations and that might prove a task too great for them to handle because of the following reasons:

England Vs Nigeria

As impressive as the Super Falcons have been, the Lioness are not going to be like any side they’ve faced in their group. England are the current European champions and have a player who has proven to be unstoppable in Lauren James.

Netherlands Vs South Africa

Bayana Bayana will never forget this tournament. They got their first ever WWC win and booked a place in their first round of 16 match. Unfortunately for them, they come up against a Netherlands team that is in red hot form after topping their group, scoring 9 goals and conceding just once.

France Vs Morocco

Perhaps the biggest story of tournament so far is the North African country making it out of the group stages in their first ever appearance at the finals. Despite this incredible achievement, it is very difficult to see them getting past France who are still unbeaten in the tournament.

For these African teams, reaching the round of 16 is already a massive achievement on it’s own and this will most probably be their last bus stop in the competition.

