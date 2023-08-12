SPORT

FIFA WWC Quarter Final Results And Semi Final Fixture After England Grabbed The Semis Ticket

Just when many felt South American side Colombia can go all out to shake the world with their brilliance, England Women, the European Champions stepped up their game to put an end to their intellectual capital as They come from behind to end their dreams.

Santos’ strike in the 44th minute of play put Colombia in from amidst huge and wide celebration from their supporters but just before the Referee’s whistle end the half Lauren Hemp levelled for England women to make it 1-1 in the half, making the English Team gain more courage and confidence for the second half duty.

Truly the Colombians were pretty fast and also looked determined but England Women were very serious, concentrating and digging for the winning goal. England Women looked like a side fighting the crowd of 75,738 but still survived it in the end.

Russo’s 63rd minute strike put an end to Colombia’s campaign in the competition as they held on to the beautiful scoreline of 2-1 after 90 minute. England Women scale through Colombia’s huddle to face Co-hosts Australia in the Semi Finals on Wednesday. Did you really think Nigeria Super Falcons would have been victorious over Colombia, if they had defeated England Women in the round of 16? Share your thoughts

