FIFA WWC: Quarter Final Result And Review After Spain Grabbed The First Semi Final Ticket

The Quarter Final Games started with a high profile game between Spain and Netherlands in Auckland. The 2 European sides have good account of themselves as they entertained and also lived up to the hype.

Spain were more tactical in the first half of the game than ever but the Dutch side were pretty good in checking the Spaniards in a very high tensioned tempo. Spain hit the woodwork twice in the first half and also had a goal ruled out for offside in the 37th minute, from Real Madrid’s Esther Gonzalez who was already celebrating her Fantastic goal before the referee checked the VAR. The first half ended Goalless with both sides counting their losses.

Spain continued to create the chances while Netherlands Women weren’t bad in their own ways. About 9 minutes to regulation time, Beerensteyn was hit in the penalty area to give the hardworking Spanish side a chance to lead. National Caldentey grabbed the opener in the game for Spain from the Penalty Spot but unfortunately for Spain they slumped at added time to Van Der Gragt strike to make the game a shocking 1 all draw at Regulation time, even when many already gave the win to Spain. The game was forced to extra time as the 2 European countries had another chance to the semi final ticket.

As crazy as the games was, Super substitute, Barcelona’s Salma Paralluelo got the winning goal in the 111th minute after being assisted by Jenni Hermoso to give the Spaniards the cutting edge as they become the first side to grabbed the Semi Final ticket.

Spain women in their brilliance eliminated the 2019 editions finalists to set a Semi Finals meeting against either Japan or Sweden. Spain women are one of World Football’s Powerhouses, how far can they go? Share your thoughts and follow for more information.

Tosyyn (

)