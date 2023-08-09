FIFA WWC: Quarter Final Fixtures And Possible Semi Final Fixtures

The ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup has been filled with drama and shock but with the way things are, the Quarter Final Games will definitely worth the hype after seeing the Round of 16 games and the pedigree of the Teams involved.

Co-hosts Australia will have another great test in the quarter finals after beating Norway in the Round of 16. Australia have only lost to Nigeria in the competition but without their Star Player Samantha Kerr, who is now very available again France Women. For France, their belief and determination keeps growing in each game. They have been very consistent and dogged with decisions taken on the field of play and their goal scoring form seems to have been found with Kadidiatou Diani already scoring 4 goals in the tournament. France Beat Morocco by 4-0 in the Round of 16 to set a great duel with Australia for the Semi Finals ticket. Unfortunately for the Europeans, Spain or Netherlands Women will have to drop in the quarter finals. These 2 teams have been fantastic in the tournament, playing like men with huge tactical and technical approaches to games. Spain’s Round of 16 demolition of Switzerland by 5-1 planted them back to the level they are known for while Netherlands mature game against South Africa will certainly boost their confidence against the Spaniards.

Only Japan stands firm as previous Winner in the quarter finals and with this achievement, the 2011 Winners will definitely face Sweden Women like Champions who is asking for more when they both clash on Friday. Japan beat Norway by 3-1 and also have Miyazawa, the highest scorer currently in the competition with 5 goals in their camp. Sweden are no underdogs but the difference between the 2 are the tactics, history and determination.

England Women haven’t been fantastic as they were in their victorious Euro 2022 competition. They have been winning on not convincing note. Even when they played a lowly ranked Nigerian side in the Round of 16, it took them Penalty shootout to get the Quarter finals ticket after playing Goalless draw for 120 minute. Super Colombia have lost a game in the competition but that definitely doesn’t depict who they are and what they represent in the competition. They are just disciplined, rugged and hardworking. They are a huge threat to England Women in the quarter finals and could be laughing last if England Women sleeps.

The Semi Final rounds will be Australia/France against England/Colombia while Spain/Netherlands face Japan/Sweden. Which Team are you currently supporting in the competition since all African Teams have been sent home? Share your thoughts

