FIFA WWC: Important Issues Africa Should Look Into After All 3 Teams In The R16 Crashed Out

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will go down in history as one of the best ever edition of the tournament for the continent of Africa. For the first time in the history of the tournament, three teams from the continent made it out of their groups and into the knockout stages.

South Africa achieved that feat by winning their first ever match in the tournament. Morocco achieved it in their first ever appearance at the finals while Nigeria did it despite being in what was dubbed the group of death.

Following all three teams exit at the round of 16, the entire continent should be proud but also take note of some important issues and fix them before the next edition of the finals.

Important Issues That Must Be Addressed

* All African football federations must ensure professionalisation of Women Football. In the continent currently, only Morocco have fully professionalised their league and we can see the evidence of that in how they performed in their first ever tournament.

* More investment are needed in helping the growth of women football starting with schools participation should be opened.

* More funding is required for Women football to give it stability.

* More fans engagement to attract more fans to the Women’s game

* Pay the ladies what is due to them. Only the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco did not raise any issue concerning pay during the ongoing Women’s World Cup.

From what we saw at World Cup, it is absolutely clear that women’s football has a great future in Africa and very soon, one great nation from the continent will go on to win it and make history.

