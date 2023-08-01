FIFA WWC: Group D Results And Table After England And Denmark progress to the Round of 16.

England displayed their dominance as they cruised to a commanding 6-1 victory over China, securing their place in the last 16 of the tournament in style.

The action kicked off just four minutes into the game when James orchestrated an impressive setup for Russo’s opener. With her vision and precision, James found Hemp in behind the Chinese defense, setting up another goal for England. Not content with assists alone, James showed her individual brilliance by curling in a wonderful shot before the break, adding her name to the scoresheet.

VAR made its presence felt when it denied James a second goal, but it also granted China a penalty for a handball against Bronze, which Wang Shaung successfully converted. Despite China’s efforts to fight back, England maintained their dominance throughout the match.

James wasn’t finished yet, volleying in her second goal with exceptional skill. Her expertly executed through ball then caused confusion for China’s defense, allowing Kelly to seize the opportunity and add another goal to England’s tally. The final flourish came from Daly, who rounded off the scoring with a brilliant volley of her own.

With a flawless record of three wins in Group D, England finished on top with maximum points, setting up a highly anticipated clash with Nigeria in the last 16 on Monday. Meanwhile, China’s dreams of progressing were dashed as they failed to make it out of the group stage of a World Cup for the first time in their history, settling for a third-place finish with three points.

Group D Results;

Group D Table

