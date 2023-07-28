FIFA WWC: Group D Results And Table After England And China Won Their Games On Day 2

Group D games for Day 2 actions went well with hopes still hanging in the balance for England. They will have to play for Day 3 before finally confirming a spot in the Round of 16.

Denmark Women weren’t really bad against the England’s Lionesses but couldn’t do what was expected of them in regulation time. Chelsea’s Lauren James got her first goal of the world Cup just 6 minutes into her first game. After scoring England’s goal, James enjoyed great game building her confidence and scoring the only goal of the game. England beat Denmark by a lone goal, to further brighten their chance of qualifications for next phase.

Haiti Women had a bright chance to beat China Women in their second Group game after Zhang’s stud-up challenge in the 29th minute that earned her a Red card. Ten man China still fought hard to hold down Haiti Women to a Goalless draw at half time. However, China’s struggle still created a way for them in the 74th minute when Wang scored from the penalty spot after Ruthny Mathurin’s foul on Linyan. China Women beat Haiti Women even with one man down to revive their hope of qualifying for the round of 16.

Although England lead Group D with 6 points but are not yet confirmed for the next phase because China Women and Denmark can win their last Group games to make it 6 points. Group D still remains opened to every Team aside Haiti Women who are already out of the competition. Which 2 Teams are you rooting for in the Group? Share your thoughts

